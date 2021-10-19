Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Camping World stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

