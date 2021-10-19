Canaccord Genuity Upgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. GB Group has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

