Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$59.00. CSFB currently has a hold rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$53.59 and last traded at C$52.53, with a volume of 2419036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.74.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

