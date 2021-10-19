Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $180.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

