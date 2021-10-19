Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COF opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

