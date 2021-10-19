Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.86.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.53 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0721135 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

