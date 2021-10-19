Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of CGRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 213,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.