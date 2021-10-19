Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.03.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.52. 540,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,809.10. Insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.