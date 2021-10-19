Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

