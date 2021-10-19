Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 50,626 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. 745,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

