CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,911. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

