Castweet (CTT) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 39.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Castweet has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $123,707.96 and $291.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.80 or 0.00444095 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00095332 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

