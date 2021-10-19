Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

