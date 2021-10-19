C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

CCR stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.24. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

