C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).
CCR stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.24. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89.
About C&C Group
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.