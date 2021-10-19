Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

