Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $31.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.39 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

