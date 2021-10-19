Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.23. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 12,446 shares trading hands.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

