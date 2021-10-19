Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Down 4.2%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

