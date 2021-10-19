ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.02. 102,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,495,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,714,451 shares of company stock worth $39,657,705. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

