Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.

CHYHY opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

