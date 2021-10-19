Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,008. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

