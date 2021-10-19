Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CCVI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 10,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,474. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth about $15,707,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at about $13,931,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.