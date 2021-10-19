CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

