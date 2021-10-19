CIBC Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.