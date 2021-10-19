CIBC Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.74.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$61.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$53.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

