Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,992. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

