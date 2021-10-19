Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $978.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

