Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $478,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

