Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

