Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

