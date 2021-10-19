Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.