Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

