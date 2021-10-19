Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Shares Up 5%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLIGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

