CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 6.4% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $4,737.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00021066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,714,678 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

