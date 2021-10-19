Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RAAS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,895,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

