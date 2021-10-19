CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

