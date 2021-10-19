Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $390.01 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.