Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Codex DNA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,903. Codex DNA has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $10,866,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

