Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Update

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.