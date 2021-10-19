Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

