Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Companhia Brasileira have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company is benefiting from strength in its online operations. This was witnessed in second-quarter 2021, wherein both GPA Brazil and Grupo Exito segments gained from robust online sales. Toward this end, the company’s delivery models like James Delivery and Click & Collect have been yielding favorably. That being said, second-quarter revenues were hurt by curbs to contain the new wave of the virus, as well as tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge that stemmed from the initial stockpiling. Gross revenues decreased 6.5% year over year in local currency. Also, the company’s net income from continuing operations declined significantly from the year-ago period.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

