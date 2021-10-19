COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.50. 4,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

