Concentrix Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $185.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

