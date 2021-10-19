Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Down 3.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 23,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Constellium by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

