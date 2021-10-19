Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Down 3.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 23,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Constellium by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
