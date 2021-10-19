Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

