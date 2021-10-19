Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.