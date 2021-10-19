Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average is $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

