Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 351,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,021. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

