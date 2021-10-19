Cowen Cuts Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $30.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

