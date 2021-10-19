Cpwm LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

