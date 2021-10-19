Cpwm LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 37,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 915,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

